Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In with ticker code (PBH) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 47.75. With the stocks previous close at 46.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.13 and the 200 day moving average is 37.45. The market cap for the company is $2,287m. Find out more information at: http://www.prestigebrands.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.