Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In found using ticker (PBH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 54.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day MA is 51.31 and the 200 day MA is 44.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,553m. Company Website: http://www.prestigebrands.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.