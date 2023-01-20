Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In with ticker code (PBH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 60 and has a mean target at 69.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.81 and the 200 day MA is 56.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,292m. Find out more information at: https://www.prestigebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $3,485m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.