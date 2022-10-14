Follow us on:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In with ticker code (PBH) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 66.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The day 50 moving average is 52.7 while the 200 day moving average is 55.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,550m. Find out more information at: https://www.prestigebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $3,409m based on the market concensus.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

