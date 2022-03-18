Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In found using ticker (PBH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 68.75. Now with the previous closing price of 56.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.31 and the 200 day MA is 56.95. The market cap for the company is $2,814m. Visit the company website at: https://www.prestigebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $3,443m based on the market concensus.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare . in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare . was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.