Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In found using ticker (PBH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 46.75. Now with the previous closing price of 41.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.77 and the 200 day moving average is 37.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,108m. Visit the company website at: http://www.prestigebrands.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.