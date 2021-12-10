Prestige Consumer Healthcare In – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Prestige Consumer Healthcare In with ticker code (PBH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 63.5. Now with the previous closing price of 57.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 59.02 and the 200 day moving average is 52.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,821m. Find out more information at: http://www.prestigebrands.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody’s analgesic powders, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden’s cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer’s Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.