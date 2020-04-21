Premier Oil PLC 19% Potential Upside Indicated by Investec

Premier Oil PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PMO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Investec. Premier Oil PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Investec have set their target price at 25 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 19.0% from today’s opening price of 21 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.13 points and decreased 94 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 120.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 10.02 GBX.

Premier Oil PLC has a 50 day moving average of 52.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 80.51. There are currently 839,862,713 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 37,413,906. Market capitalisation for LON:PMO is £176,833,096 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn