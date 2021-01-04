Twitter
Premier Oil PLC 14.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Premier Oil PLC using EPIC/TICKER code LON:PMO has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Premier Oil PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 17 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of 14.4% from the opening price of 19.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.73 points and increased 0.95 points respectively.
Premier Oil PLC LON:PMO has a 50 day moving average of 19.36 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 28.44The 52 week high share price is 120.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 10.02 GBX. There are currently 925,532,676 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,787,295. Market capitalisation for LON:PMO is £187,605,477 GBP.

