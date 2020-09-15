Premier Oil PLC 13.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Premier Oil PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PMO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Premier Oil PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 20 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.9% from today’s opening price of 17.56 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.25 points and decreased 30.44 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 120.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 10.02 GBX.

Premier Oil PLC has a 50 day moving average of 34.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 55.58. There are currently 925,532,676 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,060,113. Market capitalisation for LON:PMO is £160,649,334 GBP.

