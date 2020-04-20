Premier Foods Plc 61.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Premier Foods Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Premier Foods Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 63 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 61.5% from the opening price of 39 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 17.95 points and increased 0.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 45.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 17.86 GBX.

Premier Foods Plc has a 50 day moving average of 29.81 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 34.61. There are currently 848,209,480 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,255,459. Market capitalisation for LON:PFD is £336,197,164 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn