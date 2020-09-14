Precision Drilling Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 604.8% Upside

Precision Drilling Corporation with ticker code (PDS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.48 and 3.36 calculating the mean target price we have 4.44. Now with the previous closing price of 0.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 604.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.7 and the 200 day moving average is 0.62. The market cap for the company is $170m. Company Website: http://www.precisiondrilling.com

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment provides land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling services; and procures and distributes oilfield supplies, as well as manufactures and refurbishes drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 226 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 104 in the United States; 6 in Kuwai; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; and oilfield surface equipment rentals, as well as pressure control services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 114 in Canada; 9 in the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 42 drilling camps in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn