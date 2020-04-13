Precipio – Consenus Indicates Potential 787.9% Upside

Precipio found using ticker (PRPO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.3 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.15. Now with the previous closing price of 0.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 787.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.01 while the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.precipiodx.com

Precipio, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company’s clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

