Precipio – Consenus Indicates Potential 730.6% Upside

Precipio found using ticker (PRPO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.3 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 730.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.88 and the 200 day MA is 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.precipiodx.com

Precipio, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company’s clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

