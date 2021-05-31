Precipio – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.4% Upside

Precipio found using ticker (PRPO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 102.4%. The day 50 moving average is 2.18 and the 200 day MA is 2.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $35m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.precipiodx.com

Precipio, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company’s clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.