Precipio – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.4% Upside

Precipio with ticker code (PRPO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.3 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4.15. Now with the previous closing price of 2.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.18 while the 200 day moving average is 2.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $35m. Find out more information at: http://www.precipiodx.com

Precipio, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company’s clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.