Precipio – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Precipio with ticker code (PRPO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.15. With the stocks previous close at 2.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 102.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.11. The company has a market cap of $35m. Visit the company website at: http://www.precipiodx.com

Precipio, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company’s clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

