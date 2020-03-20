PRA Health Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.2% Upside

PRA Health Sciences found using ticker (PRAH) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 89 calculating the average target price we see 116.69. Now with the previous closing price of 68.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.2%. The 50 day MA is 97.92 and the 200 day moving average is 102. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,256m. Visit the company website at: http://prahs.com

PRA Health Sciences, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

