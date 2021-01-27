Twitter
PQ Group Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

PQ Group Holdings Inc. with ticker code (PQG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.72. The company has a market cap of $1,932m. Company Website: http://www.pqcorp.com

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications. The Catalysts segment provides silica catalysts and zeolite catalysts for producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. The Performance Materials segment offers transportation safety microspheres for various binders, such as paint and epoxy coatings; and engineered glass materials, including solid and hollow microspheres and particles for uses, such as strengthening and light-weighting in plastics and polymer additives, cleaning and peening of metal surfaces, and conductivity or shielding in electronic applications. The Performance Chemicals segment offers sodium silicates for construction, cleaning, water treatment, pulp and paper, foundry and refractory, green tires, electronics, and refining catalysts; and specialty silicas for use as ingredients in personal care products, foods, edible oils, and beers, as well as industrial uses consisting of gloss control in coil, wood, general industrial leather, and other surface coating applications. This segment also provides other silicate derivatives, including metasilicates, spray dried silicates, and magnesium and potassium silicates for use in cleaning, specialty fertilizer, oil and gas, mining, paint, food, and cosmetic applications, as well as zeolites for use as builders for detergents and other applications, such as stabilizers for the production of polyvinylchloride applications. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

