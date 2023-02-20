PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 29 with a mean TP of 32.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 29.36 and the 200 day moving average is 28.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,213m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $23,995m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. It also delivers electricity to customers in 29 counties within eastern and central Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.