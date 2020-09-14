PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

PPL Corporation found using ticker (PPL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29.5 calculating the mean target price we have 31.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 27.65 while the 200 day moving average is 26.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,165m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

