PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

PPL Corporation found using ticker (PPL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29.5 with the average target price sitting at 31.14. Now with the previous closing price of 28.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.77 while the 200 day moving average is 26.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,449m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

