PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 31.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.69 while the 200 day moving average is 28.84. The company has a market cap of $21,470m. Find out more information at: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.