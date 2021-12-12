PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

PPL Corporation found using ticker (PPL) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 31.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 28.68 and the 200 day MA is 28.76. The market cap for the company is $21,568m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.