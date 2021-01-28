PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

PPL Corporation found using ticker (PPL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 29 with a mean TP of 30.58. Now with the previous closing price of 28.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.82. The company has a market cap of $21,719m. Find out more information at: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.