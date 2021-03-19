PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 30.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day MA is 27.73 and the 200 day MA is 27.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,716m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.