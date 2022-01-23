PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 31.73. Now with the previous closing price of 29.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day MA is 29.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,266m. Company Website: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $23,780m based on the market concensus.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.