PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 32. Now with the previous closing price of 28.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day MA is 29.4 and the 200 day MA is 28.95. The market cap for the company is $19,594m. Find out more information at: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $22,281m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.