PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 29.5 calculating the average target price we see 30.59. With the stocks previous close at 27.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 28.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.63. The market cap for the company is $20,720m. Find out more information at: http://www.pplweb.com

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.