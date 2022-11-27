PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

PPL Corporation found using ticker (PPL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 29.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of .3%. The day 50 moving average is 26.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,523m. Company Website: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $21,589m based on the market concensus.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.