PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 26 with the average target price sitting at 29.2. Now with the previous closing price of 29.29 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 26.74 and the 200 day MA is 27.95. The company has a market cap of $21,486m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $21,420m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.