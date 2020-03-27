PPHE Hotel Group Ltd 78.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PPH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1750 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 78.6% from today’s opening price of 980 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 770 points and decreased 920 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2160 GBX while the year low share price is currently 700 GBX.

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 1,761.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,838.38. There are currently 42,459,340 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 75,025. Market capitalisation for LON:PPH is £413,341,674 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn