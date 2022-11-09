PPHE Hotel Group Ltd 37.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd with ticker (LON:PPH) now has a potential upside of 37.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PPHE Hotel Group Ltd share price of 1,260 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.0%. Trading has ranged between 12 (52 week low) and 1,269 (52 week high) with an average of 6,614 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £539,155,588.



PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company based in the Netherland. Company’s portfolio includes freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. PPHE Hotel Group’s guiding principle is to generate attractive returns from operations and long-term capital appreciation. Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus in hotel, resort, and campsite properties in resort destinations. PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an license from the Radisson Hotel Group, to develop and operate Park Plaza branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art’otel brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments and Arena Campsites brands. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group.







