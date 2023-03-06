PPG Industries, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

PPG Industries, Inc. found using ticker (PPG) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 159 and 118 with the average target price sitting at 139.29. With the stocks previous close at 134.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 129.2 and the 200 day moving average is 124.03. The company has a market cap of $32,328m. Company Website: https://www.ppg.com

The potential market cap would be $33,395m based on the market concensus.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, and promotional and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers’ licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. The company was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.