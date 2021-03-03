Twitter
PPG Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

PPG Industries found using ticker (PPG) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 115 calculating the average target price we see 155.43. With the stocks previous close at 134.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 140.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 135.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,641m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ppg.com

PPG Industries manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. It also provides coatings and finishes for the protection of metals and structures, such as metal fabricators, heavy duty maintenance contractors, and manufacturers of ships, bridges, and rail cars; paints, wood stains, and purchased sundries for painting and maintenance contractors, and consumers for decoration and maintenance of residential and commercial building structures; and thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other technologies for pavement marking. The company’s Industrial Coatings segment provides coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers’ licenses, breathable membranes, and other loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, and optical lenses and color-change products, as well as photochromic dyes. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

