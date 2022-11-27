Twitter Linkedin Facebook

PPG Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

PPG Industries with ticker code (PPG) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 170 and 104 calculating the average target price we see 129.52. With the stocks previous close at 133.06 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 117.05 and the 200 day MA is 124.64. The company has a market cap of $31,343m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ppg.com

The potential market cap would be $30,509m based on the market concensus.

PPG Industries manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. It also provides coatings and finishes for the protection of metals and structures, such as metal fabricators, heavy duty maintenance contractors, and manufacturers of ships, bridges, and rail cars; paints, wood stains, adhesives, and purchased sundries for painting and maintenance contractors, and consumers for decoration and maintenance of residential and commercial building structures; and paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other technologies for pavement marking. The company’s Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, and promotional and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers’ licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. The company was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

