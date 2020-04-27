Powerbridge Technologies Co., L – Consenus Indicates Potential 255.9% Upside

Powerbridge Technologies Co., L found using ticker (PBTS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 255.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.48 and the 200 day MA is 3.04. The company has a market cap of $24m. Company Website: http://www.powerbridge.com

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

