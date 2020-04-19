Powerbridge Technologies Co., L – Consenus Indicates Potential 247.2% Upside

Powerbridge Technologies Co., L with ticker code (PBTS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 with a mean TP of 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 247.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.47 and the 200 day moving average is 3.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $25m. Find out more information at: http://www.powerbridge.com

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

