Power REIT (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -49.2% Downside

Power REIT (MD) with ticker code (PW) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.8 and 12.8 calculating the mean target price we have 12.8. Now with the previous closing price of 25.2 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -49.2%. The 50 day MA is 22.66 and the 200 day moving average is 23.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $48m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pwreit.com

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.