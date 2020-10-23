Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Power REIT (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.4% Downside

Power REIT (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.4% Downside

23rd October 2020

Power REIT (MD) with ticker code (PW) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.8 and 12.8 and has a mean target at 12.8. With the stocks previous close at 19.5 this would indicate that there is a downside of -34.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.28 and the 200 day MA is 21.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $36m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pwreit.com

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.