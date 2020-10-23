Power REIT (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.4% Downside

Power REIT (MD) with ticker code (PW) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.8 and 12.8 and has a mean target at 12.8. With the stocks previous close at 19.5 this would indicate that there is a downside of -34.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.28 and the 200 day MA is 21.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $36m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pwreit.com

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

