Power REIT (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.8% Downside

14th September 2020

Power REIT (MD) found using ticker (PW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.8 and 12.8 calculating the mean target price we have 12.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.06 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -32.8%. The day 50 moving average is 22.7 and the 200 day moving average is 19.68. The company has a market cap of $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pwreit.com

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

