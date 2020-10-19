PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 47 and has a mean target at 49.17. With the stocks previous close at 46.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day MA is 43.5 and the 200 day moving average is 38.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,057m. Find out more information at: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

