PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 47 with a mean TP of 49.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.57 while the 200 day moving average is 39.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,112m. Company Website: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn