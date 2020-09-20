PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 48.67. With the stocks previous close at 41.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.64 and the 200 day MA is 37.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,732m. Visit the company website at: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

