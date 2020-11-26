PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 48 with a mean TP of 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 46.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.58 and the 200 day moving average is 41.4. The company has a market cap of $3,067m. Company Website: http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.