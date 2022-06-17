PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 64.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,112m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,371m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.