PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 and has a mean target at 55.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The day 50 moving average is 45.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.43. The company has a market cap of $3,542m. Visit the company website at: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,635m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.