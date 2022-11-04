PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 49 and has a mean target at 56. Now with the previous closing price of 43.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day MA is 43.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,498m. Visit the company website at: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,481m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.