PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co found using ticker (PCH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 55.71. Now with the previous closing price of 44.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.75 and the 200 day MA is 48.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,592m. Company Website: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,517m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.