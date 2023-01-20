PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

PotlatchDeltic Corporation – Co with ticker code (PCH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 and has a mean target at 55.29. Now with the previous closing price of 44.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,586m. Company Website: https://www.potlatchdeltic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,470m based on the market concensus.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.